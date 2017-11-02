Baffled by UK finance? 10-year-olds explain!

Video

Would you be able to explain what the Bank of England Monetary Policy committee is? Or what interest rates are? That’s the challenge we gave to a group of ten year olds from Sale in Greater Manchester.

Kate, Dylan and Nate were born in 2007, the year that interest rates last rose. The Bank of England base rate peaked at 5.75 % in July 2007 before falling to a record low of 0.25%.

WARNING! Sadly several jelly bankers WERE harmed in the making of this video….

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Wednesday 1 November 2017.