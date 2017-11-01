Video

Eyewitness Babtunde Ogunnyi has described the moment a truck hit two people on a cycle path and crashed into a school bus in lower Manhattan.

Babtunde told 5 live Breakfast: “Initially it seems like a car accident but once the gunshots went off it was obvious there was more happening.

“I was astonished, it was surreal, I don’t think my mind was piecing everything together.”

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Wednesday 1st November 2017.