The Berlin Boundary Is Sealed

Peter Woods reports as the boundary between East and West Berlin is sealed with a wall.
First broadcast: 16 August 1961
Peter Woods reports from Berlin on witnessing the boundary between East and West being sealed with a concrete wall. He describes the ominous events that have taken place throughout the day, including the closure of an underground station and the movement of some East Berliners across the border.
By the end of the night, it is likely that all access between the two sides of Berlin will be closed.
-
27 Oct 2017
- From the section UK