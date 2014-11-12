WWI poem spelt out in poppies

World War One poem spelt out in poppies
The words of one of the most famous poems to emerge from the horrors of World War One have been written in poppies across locations in England, Wales and France.
It's been done by the Royal British Legion to launch this year's Poppy Appeal to help veterans of the armed forces.
In Flanders Fields was written by a Canadian officer called John McCrae and is read by poet Michael Rosen.
Drone footage courtesy Royal British Legion
