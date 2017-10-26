'Work gives you company and focus'

Video

James Tringham, who has bipolar disorder, has worked for insurance company Aviva for seven years - but previously had a career as a solicitor.

That changed in 2009, when he reached "crisis point" and gave up his legal career.

Mr Tringham was out of work for over a year and "terrified" at the prospect of going back to work - but says that being in a job has a "normalising effect" that has helped him get his life back on track.