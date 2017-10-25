Video

A survey for BBC 5 live suggests more than half of UK women have been sexually harassed at work or a place of study.

The ComRes survey asked 2031 adults about their experiences.

53% of women say they had been subjected to some form of harassment - be it inappropriate banter, unwanted sexual advances or sexual assault on the job or whilst studying.

20% of men say they too had experienced it.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live on 25 October 2017.