Single mum at uni: 'You can do both'

Rashael sat her A-levels when she was eight months pregnant.

She picked up A*AAA in one hand and 12-day-old son Rasharn in the other.

Five years later, the now 23-year-old has graduated from university and has a bright future ahead of her as a solicitor.

From night feeds during Freshers Week to writing essays with the terrible twos, Rashael sheds light on what it’s like to be a single, teenage parent at university in the UK.