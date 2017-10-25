Single mum at uni: 'You can do both'

What’s it like to be a single, teenage mother at university?
Rashael sat her A-levels when she was eight months pregnant.
She picked up A*AAA in one hand and 12-day-old son Rasharn in the other.
Five years later, the now 23-year-old has graduated from university and has a bright future ahead of her as a solicitor.
From night feeds during Freshers Week to writing essays with the terrible twos, Rashael sheds light on what it’s like to be a single, teenage parent at university in the UK.
-
25 Oct 2017
- From the section UK