Batmanghelidjh: 'We didn't waste money'

Kids Company founder Camila Batmanghelidjh has staunchly defended the work of her defunct charity, which looked after vulnerable children in London, Bristol and Liverpool.

Over 12 years it received £43m in public funding, with the final £3m handed over a few days before the charity went bust in 2015.

She told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme she felt "deep sorrow" for the closure of the organisation but denied her team was to blame for its collapse.