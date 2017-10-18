Video

The founder of the collapsed charity Kids Company, Camila Batmanghelidjh, has told BBC Radio 5 live that David Cameron’s government broke a promise to turn the charity into a centrally-funded organisation, similar to Childline.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, she accused politicians of “changing their story and running”, after Kids Company collapsed in July 2015.

The current government hasn’t commented on Ms Batmanghelidgh’s claims, but a previous report by the Public Accounts Committee described Kids Company as a failed "13 year experiment" and criticised both Labour and Conservative governments for continuing to give public money against civil service advice.