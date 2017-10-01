Video

Alissa Moore and her sister were abused by their father when they were children.

They were persuaded to apply to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority. Alissa was told her case did not meet the guidelines - but her sisters did.

Alissa says "I was absolutely floored... She was entitled to compensation because her abuse carried on after October '79".

CICA says they "want to make sure every victim gets the compensation they deserve".

This clip is taken from 5 live Investigates on Sunday 1 October 2017.