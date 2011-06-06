Meet the 'poo girl' who is mapping toilets in her town

Video

Have you ever been desperate for the toilet and not been able to find the nearest one?

What if this happened several times a day?

Lauren White is researching the impact conditions like IBS can have on people's lives by mapping the toilets in her city with fellow sufferers.

She says: "I've had bowel problems all my life.

"When you've got conditions like IBS, toilets can be the thing you think about every single day."

Lauren says the messages she received while in school were that "girls don't poo".

She says: "We need to start those conversations around IBS - it's a very real condition that affects people."

1,782 public toilets have closed over the past decade across the UK, according to a BBC Freedom of Information Request in 2016.

"There needs to be more toilets, and more accessible toilets too," Lauren added.

This clip is originally from 5 live.