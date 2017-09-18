CCTV shows Lidl bag before Tube attack

Video

New CCTV images show a man carrying a Lidl bag in Sunbury-on-Thames before a bomb exploded on a train in Parsons Green station, injuring 30 people.

Police are currently searching a property in Sunbury-on-Thames after the attack, which saw a bomb partially explode in a plastic bucket, which was transported in a Lidl bag.

The footage was recorded at 07:05 BST, more than an hour before the attack in south-west London.