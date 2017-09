Video

Police are scouring CCTV footage following the explosion on a Tube train in Parsons Green on Friday.

ITV News has obtained footage of a person leaving a property in Sunbury-on-Thames that is currently being searched by police.

The person can be seen carrying a Lidl bag as they leave the house at 6.50am on Friday morning.

At 8.20am, a device exploded on a District Line train, injuring 30 people.