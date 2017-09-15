Video

Andy Graham is a former firefighter. Him and his son Andy talk about the impact of having mental health issues caused by the stress of being in the emergency services.

When Andy went to his doctor, initially to complain of a bad back, he says "I just absolutely, literally fell apart. I was basically a puddle on the floor."

Despite his fathers mental health issues, his son John didn't let it affect their relationship. Even when Andy was on the sofa not speaking - "The first thing I would do would be to go up and tell him I love him, and, to give him a big cuddle."

The National Fire Chiefs Council says they "put a lot of work into ensuring help and support is available".

This clip is taken from 5 live Investigates: Firefighter Mental Health on Sunday 17th September.