'Fire sprinklers should be retrofitted'

Sprinklers should be retrofitted, says fire chief
Sprinklers should be retrofitted into high-rise council flats following the Grenfell Tower block blaze, says London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton.
"I support retrofitting - for me where you can save one life then it's worth doing," she said.
She said she hoped fitting sprinklers would be one of the recommendations to come out of an inquiry into the Grenfell Tower block blaze - which opens tomorrow.
13 Sep 2017
