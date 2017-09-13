'They told me to sweep it under the carpet'

Video

Ex-Aston Villa manager Graham Taylor was warned about the abuse of young players in the 1980s, the FA's inquiry into sexual abuse has been told.

One victim told the Victoria Derbyshire programme Graham Taylor advised him to "sweep [the abuse] under the carpet" and not report it to police.

Former youth team manager Dave Richardson strongly denies that he himself would have suggested any player should not come forward.

Aston Villa says it considers safeguarding and welfare to be of paramount importance.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.