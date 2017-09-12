Boris meets Hurricane Irma aid troops

Video

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has met British soldiers in Barbados on his way to the British territories worst-hit by Hurricane Irma.

On the flight to the region, Mr Johnson said his visit was a "very important statement" to show people the government was "here for UK nationals" in a time of need.

He added the British military presence was "really ratcheting up".

It comes after the UK government's response to the disaster was criticised for being "too slow".

Nine people are known to have died in the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla as a result of the extreme weather.