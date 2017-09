Video

Callum Tulley, 21, was so shocked by the chaos and abuse he saw as a detainee custody officer in an immigration removal centre, he decided to become a whistleblower.

Ten present and former staff have been suspended as a result of his allegations.

For part of a BBC Panorama investigation into Brook House, near Gatwick Airport, Tulley went undercover.

G4S say they have commenced an investigation and alerted the police.