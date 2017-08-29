'I was fostered in a family of multiple faiths'

Video

The Children's Commissioner is to investigate reports that a Christian girl was forced to live with non-English speaking, Muslim foster carers.

The Times newspaper reported the five-year-old girl was told to remove her crucifix necklace and encouraged to learn Arabic.

Tower Hamlets council in London said: "We don't recognise the story that was written in the Times."

Esmat Jeraj comes from a Muslim family who have been fostering for more than 25 years.

Speaking to Nomia Iqbal on Asian Network's Big Debate, she said she thought the story got more attention because the language being spoken was Arabic and said she fears this will put Muslim parents off fostering.