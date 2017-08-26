Buckingham Palace arrest: Suspect carried sword in car

Video

Commander Dean Haydon of the Metropolitan Police has said three officers were injured on Friday night as they arrested a man with a sword outside Buckingham Palace.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from the Luton area, "reached for a 4ft (122cm) sword" in his car after he "deliberately drove" at a police vehicle, Cdr Haydon said.

"During the struggle the individual repeatedly shouted the words Allahu Akbar," he added.