'My wife's death shows these bikes can be lethal'
The husband of Kim Briggs, who was killed last year by a cyclist as she crossed the road in east London, has launched a campaign to change the law.

Charlie Alliston was cycling on a bike that had no front brake - not because it was faulty but because it was designed for the velodrome rather than the road.

When he crashed into Mrs Briggs she suffered serious head injuries and died a week later in hospital.

Alliston was convicted of "wanton and furious driving" - an offence dating back to 1861.

Matthew Briggs tells the Today programme this law needs to change.

  • 24 Aug 2017
  • From the section UK
