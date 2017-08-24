'It's unfair. I came to the UK aged six'

Video

Student Estelle Dragan has lived in the UK since she was six.

After Brexit she applied to become a permanent resident in the UK. But her application was rejected because she did not have comprehensive health insurance.

She can reapply, but - as a full-time student - only after having the insurance for five years.

