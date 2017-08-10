Ledbury estate residents 'angry and confused'

Video

Hundreds of residents are to be evacuated from four tower blocks over safety fears.

Residents on the south-east London estate reacted to the news that they will have to move out, after structural problems were found in the buildings.

A survey, ordered in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, found cracks in the walls leaving it vulnerable to "collapse" if a gas explosion occurred.

Southwark Council said it was doing "all it could" to help residents.