Kris Maharaj: Jailed for 31 years in Miami

A British man has told BBC 5 live that he's been in state prison in Florida for more than 31 years for a double Miami murder 'he didn't commit'.

Kris Maharaj was sentenced to death in 1987, later reduced to life, in what the human rights organisation, Reprieve, has described as "an epic miscarriage of justice".

Speaking to Adrian Chiles, Kris said that evidence is mounting that he was framed for a Medellín Cartel hit. He has now been granted a Federal hearing that could free him.

During all his time in prison his wife of 40 years, Marita, has stood by him and visited him every week, unwilling to return to the UK until he is free.