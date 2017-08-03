Watch these women react

Video

A breast surgeon who intentionally wounded his patients has had his 15-year jail term increased to 20 years.

An Appeal Court judge described Ian Paterson's treatment of patients as "brutal and sustained".

One of them was mother-of-three Debbie Douglas. She underwent a mastectomy and seven-month course of chemotherapy, but later learned her cancer was not serious enough to warrant either.

She and victim Tracey Smith react as the decision is announced.

