Is Labour MP closer to Maduro or Blair?

The Labour MP Chris Williamson has criticised the decision by the United States to impose sanctions on the Venezuelan president, who the US called a "dictator".

He said it would be "better to facilitate talks" between government and opposition.

Violence and unrest continues in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has held a controversial vote for a constitutional assembly.

Meanwhile Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing pressure to personally condemn President Maduro, after showing support for the regime in the past.