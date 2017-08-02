Army could be needed in prisons - former governor

Video

A former prison governor says the government should consider calling in the army to restore order in prisons.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Ian Acheson admitted the suggestion was "radical" and "controversial" but said "the risks of doing nothing are simply too high".

Mr Acheson said there was a danger a staff member could be murdered.

Earlier, the president of the Prison Governors Association published a damning open letter on the state of prisons in England and Wales.