Moped theft 'crime of choice' for young people

Video

5 live has been given images, posted on private social media accounts, which appear to show teenagers and young adults carrying out the crimes, as well as being pursued by officers.

Former police officer David Videcette has said the footage and images on social media are outrageous: "It's the sort of thing that I would have seen when I worked in organised crime, these are proper, proper criminals".

The Metropolitan Police says it's using social media to catch those involved in moped crime, and working with owners and manufacturers to see what more can be done.