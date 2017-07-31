No equal pay until 'men start having babies'
Former Today programme presenter Sue MacGregor has said gender pay parity won't be possible until "men have babies".

She said a lot had been done to decrease the gap but that the reality was there was still a long way to go.

The BBC recently revealed the salaries of stars earning more than £150,000.

The salaries, published in the corporation's annual report, revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 are male, with Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans the top-paid on between £2.2m and £2.25m.

Claudia Winkleman was the highest-paid female celebrity, earning between £450,000 and £500,000 last year.

