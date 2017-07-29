Video
Bottles are thrown at police by protesters following the death of a man in east London.
Disturbances have taken place in the borough of Hackney, east London, at a protest following the death of a 20-year-old man in the area a week ago,
Fireworks and bottles have been hurled at riot police and mattresses set on fire.
Rashan Charles died in hospital after being apprehended in a shop following a police chase on 22 July.
The BBC's Alex Collins witnessed the events in Dalston.
-
29 Jul 2017
- From the section UK