'I choose surgery due to a lack of toilets'

Video

Marni Smyth says she chose to have a suprapubic catheter fitted to help retain her independence, after struggling to find disabled toilets that met her needs.

She speaks to Paralympian Anne Wafula-Strike, who had to wet herself on a train journey last year because the disabled toilet was out of order.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.