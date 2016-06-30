‘I died in hell, they called it Passchendaele’

Video

At 3.50am on 31 July 1917, the Third Battle of Ypres, also known as Passchendaele, began when 2,000 Allied guns opened up on German lines.

By the end of the three-month long campaign, more than 500,000 men from both sides are thought to have been injured or killed.

One hundred years on, Passchendaele is still remembered through the war poet Siegfried Sassoon.

‘Memorial Tablet’ by Siegfried Sassoon is read by David Suchet.