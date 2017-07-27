MS sufferer: going to the loo like ‘climbing Everest’

Video

Philip led an active, busy life until multiple sclerosis left him wheelchair bound. Despite the physical pain he says his condition has made him stop and appreciate the value of time.

Philip said told 5 live Breakfast’s Your Call: “I’ve decided to be positive, I’ve gone inside my mind and I’ve appreciated things – and one of the biggest things is time.”

“I’ve just opened my eyes and my mind to the simple things in life, to the beautiful things I used to take for granted.”

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Wednesday 26 July 2017.