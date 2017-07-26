Earl Spencer: 'I still have nightmares' about funeral

Video

Princess Diana's brother has spoken about the "horrifying" experience of walking behind his sister's coffin at her funeral. Earl Spencer said he still suffers nightmares from what was the "most horrifying half-hour" of his life.

At the end of next month it will be 20 years since the death of Diana Princess of Wales - an anniversary marked by her sons this week when they spoke in an ITV documentary.

Hear Earl Spencer describe to Mishal Husain how a "tidal wave of grief" took over during the funeral procession.