Leaseholds on new-builds could be banned
"Unfair charges" levied on buyers of new-build houses could be banned in England under a proposed crackdown.
Leaseholds on new-build houses would be outlawed, while ground rents could be dramatically reduced, under government plans subject to public consultation.
Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid told the Today programme the government will do their best to end "unjust and unnecessary practises".
25 Jul 2017
- From the section UK