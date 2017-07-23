'We don't want whacking great pay rises' - BBC's Jane Garvey

Video

A letter calling for the BBC to deal with a gender pay gap is not about demanding "whacking great pay rises for women who are already well paid", its organiser has said.

Radio 4's Woman's Hour presenter Jane Garvey said she would be "delighted" if better paid BBC male stars took a pay cut to help reduce the corporation's gender pay gap.

She said the 40-plus signatories to the letter, which called on the BBC's director general to address pay discrepancies "now", did not want to see cuts "lower down" the corporation.