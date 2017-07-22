Morning-after pill: Boots 'spectacularly misjudged public opinion'

Video

Boots "spectacularly misjudged" public opinion when it refused to cut the cost of one of its morning-after pills, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service has said.

The pharmaceutical giant had said its decision was to avoid "incentivising inappropriate use".

Boots has since apologised for its "poor choice of words" and says it now is looking for cheaper alternatives to the Levonelle brand.

Clare Murphy from the BPAS, which had lobbied pharmacies to reduce the cost of the pill, says other companies "very quickly" saw it as an issue they wanted to be involved in.