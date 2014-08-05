Why babies were named after WW1 battles

Video

More than 1,600 children born during and after World War One were given names related to the war.

The names tended to be given to girls rather than boys, usually in commemoration of a father or relation who fought and died there.

With the centenary commemorations approaching for the Battle of Passchendaele, there have been efforts to trace families who have passed down these names through the generations.

Sean Coughlan finds out more about these "battle-name babies".