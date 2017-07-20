Video
EU trade deal 'easiest in human history'
Coming to a free trade agreement with the EU should be "one of the easiest in human history" because our rules and laws are already the same, the international trade secretary has said.
Liam Fox is to set out his vision of the UK's trading relationship with the rest of the world after Brexit.
"The only reason we wouldn't come to a free and open agreement is because politics gets in the way of economics," Dr Fox told the Today programme.
