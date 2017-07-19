Video
Grenfell resident: 'Don't say we're picky over housing'
A Grenfell Tower resident has rejected criticism from those that say survivors are being too picky over the temporary homes offered to them.
Mamudu Rumayatu is currently staying in a hotel, having turned down accommodation she said was not suitable for her adopted grandson, who has autism and ADHD.
19 Jul 2017
