Grenfell resident: 'Don't say we're picky over housing'

A Grenfell Tower resident has rejected criticism from those that say survivors are being too picky over the temporary homes offered to them.

Mamudu Rumayatu is currently staying in a hotel, having turned down accommodation she said was not suitable for her adopted grandson, who has autism and ADHD.

