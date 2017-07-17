Video
'I'm ashamed I was a far-right extremist'
The number of far-right extremists on the UK's anti-radicalisation scheme has risen significantly, latest figures show.
The government's Prevent programme says that a third of the cases referred to it are people who are suspected of having extreme right-wing views that could turn into violence.
"Steve", who is on the Prevent scheme and whose identity we are concealing, told the Today programme drink and drugs helped fuel his extremism.
17 Jul 2017
