Lord Falconer: Assisted dying law 'outrageous'

The High Court is to begin hearing the legal challenge of a terminally-ill man who wants the right to die.

Noel Conway, who is 67 and has motor neurone disease, wants a doctor to be allowed to prescribe a lethal dose when his health deteriorates further.

Lord Falconer, who introduced the 2014 Assisted Dying Bill, told the Today programme the current law is "an absolutely outrageous way to deal with people in that sort of suffering".