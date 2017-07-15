Acid attack: Victim 'saved by helmet'

Video

Two teenagers have been arrested after acid was thrown in people's faces in five attacks over one night in London.

Two moped riders attacked people in a 90-minute spree in Islington, Stoke Newington and Hackney on Thursday, stealing mopeds in two of the attacks.

Jabed Hussain says he was only saved by his helmet.

