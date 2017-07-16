50 years of fighting for LGBTQ rights

Video

It's been 50 years since homosexuality was partially decriminalised in England and Wales and a new exhibition in London's City Hall recognises the historic struggle of the LGBTQ movement.

The Sexual Offences Act 1967 made private homosexual acts legal between men over the age of 21.

The exhibition, 'Love Happens Here', features work from photographers who have documented the LGBTQ community in London since then. Dan Damon spoke to the exhibition's curator, Karen McQuaid of The Photographer's Gallery.

(Picture: 'Inside London’s Enduring Queer Club Scene'. Credit: Emily Rose England)