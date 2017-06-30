Grenfell Tower: Panels not tested 'properly'

Video

137 high-rise buildings have now failed safety tests on cladding in 41 local authority areas following the disaster at Grenfell Tower. Fire safety tests had a 100% failure rate.

Conservative peer and chair of the Local Government Association Lord Porter told the Today programme "the government haven't gotten the re-test done properly".

Lord Porter argues we can't have confidence in the government's experts because "every single safety test has failed". He adds the insulation between the wall of the building and the panel itself "may be the main problem" and needs to be tested.