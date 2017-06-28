Saturday Night Fever dance floor up for auction
It's 40 years since John Travolta played the role of Tony Manero, a working class man who spends his weekends drinking and dancing at the height of the disco craze.

In the film Tony becomes a champion dancer showing off his moves in a white suit on a memorably illuminated dance floor.

Now that very same dance floor is about to be sold at a Los Angeles auction and it could fetch more than a million pounds.

One of those lucky enough to have had his turn on the dance floor was Bruce Ornstein, who played Tony's friend Gus.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Sam Walker, Bruce said Travolta's scene on the famous dance floor was shot in "just one take".

