Blowers announces his retirement after nearly 50 years
The cricket commentator Henry 'Blowers' Blofeld is retiring from BBC Radio 4's Test Match Special.
Speaking to 5 live, Henry said: “Well, it’s been terrific fun", adding: “I think I find it a bit harder, and when you find something a bit harder it probably isn’t quite so much fun.”
Blowers will be commentating next month on the first two Tests against South Africa and then one against the West Indies at Lord's.
23 Jun 2017
