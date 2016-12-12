How a ten-year-old became an All Blacks apprentice
A young rugby fan from County Kildare in Ireland who was visiting his sister who lives in Aukland, New Zealand, beat almost 2,000 people when he was chosen to become an apprentice for the New Zealand national team.
Colm Moran, 10, was picked alongside a 13-year-old girl from Nelson, New Zealand, and the role involves joining the team for lunch and overseeing the game from the sideline.
This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Sunday 18 June 2017.
-
18 Jun 2017
- From the section UK