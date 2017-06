Video

Labour's Peter Kyle held on to his Hove seat comfortably, increasing his majority to 18,757.

In his acceptance speech, he said he "desperately" wanted to keep his "little red dot" in the South East of England.

But he said none of the red dots in the region made him happier than the one in Kemptown.

Tory Simon Kirby - economic secretary to the Treasury - lost to Labour's Lloyd Russell-Moyle there.