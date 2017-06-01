Video
Father: ‘Skunk caused my son to cut off his penis’
A man whose son cut off his penis and repeatedly stabbed his mother while high on skunk – a strong strain of cannabis – has spoken exclusively to BBC Radio 5 live about the dangers of the illegal drug.
The father, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Emma Barnett that his son had been a "bright, witty, rugby-playing lad" before he started taking drugs aged 16.
The young man still needs surgery for his injuries. He has spent time in prison and in a psychiatric unit.
His mother made a full recovery.
The father is supporting a campaign by the peer Lord Monson, whose own son Rupert killed himself in January after becoming hooked on skunk.
